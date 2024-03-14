SUV Shoots at Another Vehicle Driving Down Republic Avenue

On March 14, 2024, at 11:40 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Republic Avenue for a report of shots fired. Following a preliminary investigation of this shooting by responding Officers, it is believed that a dark colored sport utility vehicle was northbound in the 200-300 block of Republic Avenue, following a dark colored sedan type vehicle. It has been determined that an occupant of the sport utility vehicle fired numerous gunshots at the sedan. It is believed both vehicles fled the area at this time. Officers discovered that an unoccupied vehicle at 308 Republic Avenue as well as structures at 308 and 321 Republic Avenue were struck by gunfire. The buildings were occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported. It is believed that at least 20 gunshots were fired during the incident.

Joliet West High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School were placed on a brief lockdown for approximately 30 minutes while this investigation progressed.

This is an active and evolving investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has information or video footage related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724- 3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.