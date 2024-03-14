1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

SUV Shoots at Another Vehicle Driving Down Republic Avenue

March 14, 2024 3:32PM CDT
Joliet Police finishing up their investigation earlier today after an SUV fired shots at another vehicle on Republic Ave./JS

On March 14, 2024, at 11:40 a.m., Officers responded to the  300 block of Republic Avenue for a report of shots fired. Following a preliminary investigation  of this shooting by responding Officers, it is believed that a dark colored sport utility vehicle was northbound in the 200-300 block of Republic Avenue, following a dark colored sedan type vehicle. It has been determined that an occupant of the sport utility vehicle fired numerous gunshots at the sedan. It is believed both vehicles fled the area at this time. Officers discovered  that an unoccupied vehicle at 308 Republic Avenue as well as structures at 308 and 321 Republic Avenue were struck by gunfire. The buildings were occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported. It is believed that at least 20 gunshots were fired during the incident.  

Joliet West High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School were placed on a brief lockdown for approximately 30 minutes while this investigation progressed.  

This is an active and evolving investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has information or video footage related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724- 3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.

