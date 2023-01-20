T-Mobile Says Data On 37 Million Customers Stolen

BOSTON (AP) – U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile says hackers have stolen data on 37 million customers.

It says the breach occurred in late November and was discovered Jan. 5.

The company said Thursday in a regulatory filing that the unidentified intruder obtained data including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth.

It said the exposed data did not include bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other IDs or passwords.

T-Mobile said it has notified law enforcement and federal agencies, which it did not name.

The company said it did not expect the incident to have material impact on its operations.