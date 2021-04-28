Tackle some new nature adventures with the Forest Preserve’s spring challenge
Take a bike ride, fish at a new forest preserve or snap a picture of a bluebird as part of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Spring Preserve Challenge,” which debuts May 1. Tackle 15 of 20 possible activities by May 31 to win a free giveaway. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
Create your own adventures during the month of May by joining the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s new “Spring Preserve Challenge.”
The free, self-guided program begins Saturday, May 1, and it features fun challenge options in four categories: six fishing, four photo, six activities and four visits. Complete 15 of the 20 suggested options by May 31 to receive a Forest Preserve District deluxe cooling head wrap.
To see the list of activities and locations, visit the “Spring Preserve Challenge” page. Push yourself to tackle something new or visit a preserve location you haven’t been to before to make it a true challenge. Take a hike or a bike ride, snap some nature photos in a preserve, paddle in a canoe or kayak or try angling for some fish.
Take photos of yourself as you perform the activities and share your experiences on social media. Tag the Forest Preserve District and consider submitting your nature photos to the Preserve the Moment photo contest, which also begins May 1.
Once you have completed at least 15 activities, you can submit photos or check a box in the online form to show what you have accomplished. An online activity submission link will be provided on the “Spring Preserve Challenge” page starting May 1. All submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. June 1 to qualify for the free giveaway.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County visit ReconnectWithNature.org.