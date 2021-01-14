      Breaking News
Taco Bell Brings More Vegetarian Options

Jan 14, 2021 @ 9:07am

Taco Bell is bringing back several vegetarian options.

The brand is starting off the new year with the return of potatoes and exploring a new plant-based protein with Beyond Meat. The potato bites are AVA-certified vegan and customers can easily swap meat for potatoes or beans at any location.

Fans can order the Spicy Potato Soft Taco for one-dollar and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes for a dollar-50. Customers can expect these items to be back on the menu in March.

