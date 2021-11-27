Take a hike: Forest Preserve District offers outdoor excursions in December

Baby, it may be cold outside, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay indoors as 2021 draws to a close. Check out these winter programs and hikes organized by the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
(Channahon) Winter Hike and Craft: 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Dec. 18, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. After a chilly hike, warm up indoors with a cup of hot cocoa while making a special ornament or card to remember your family’s adventure. Free, all ages. Register online by Dec. 17 or call 815-722-9470.
(Channahon) Happy Mornings Yoga and Hike: 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Enjoy a 45-minute, all levels yoga session indoors followed by a 45-minute hike along scenic trails. Bring a yoga mat, water and warm layers for the winter weather. Free, ages 14 or older. Register online by Dec. 18 or call 815-722-9470.
(Crete Township) Caroling Campfire: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, Plum Creek Nature Center. Sing holiday songs, tell stories and play games at this winter campfire. The night will end with delicious s’mores prepared over an open fire. Free, all ages. Register online by Dec. 18 or call 708-946-2216.
(Channahon) Senior Coffee Talk – Winter Solstice: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Enjoy a sunlit morning on the shortest day of the year. Learn about the history of this celestial event and how it still influences us today. Ages 55 or older. Register online by Dec. 19 or call 815-722-9470.
(Romeoville) Solstice Celebration: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, Isle a la Cache Museum. Cozy up around the flames of a bonfire with hot cider while learning how people through the ages partied, feasted and honored their way through the season. Learn how science explains the solstice today. Stick around to chat or take an optional short hike around the island. Meet at the amphitheater. Free, all ages. Register online by Dec. 19 or call 815-886-1467.
(Crete Township) Holiday Owl Prowl: 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, Plum Creek Nature Center. Learn all about owls and why they are so mysterious. They sleep during the day, wake up at dusk and are always hiding in plain sight. Find out which owls can be found in Illinois, and then enjoy a guided hike on the trail to listen for owls. Dress for the weather. Free, ages 18 or older. Register online by Dec. 23 or call 708-946-2216.
(Channahon) Stress-free Sunrise Hike: 6:30-8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Rejuvenate yourself and focus on the beauty of nature as you hike while the morning sun casts its glow over the frozen prairie and winter trees. Dress for the weather. Free, ages 12 or older. Register online by Dec. 28 or call 815-722-9470.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.