Take a Hike with the Forest Preserve’s New ‘Woods Walk’ Program

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is bringing back a popular preserve exploration feature called “Woods Walk.”

The program kicks off Sept. 1 and ends Nov. 30. Participants who hike seven of 10 designated trails during that time period will receive a collector’s medal. Those who hike all 10 trails will receive a picnic blanket as a second gift. Trail trips vary in length from 1 to 6 miles. Trail locations range from Naperville to the north, Manhattan to the south, Crete Township to the east and Channahon to the west.

After a 15-year run, the previous “Woods Walk” program ended in 2015 as the District reorganized its offerings. But now is the perfect time to revamp and resurrect this self-paced pedestrian offering, said Lynn Kurczewski, director of visitor services.

“There have been numerous studies on the benefits of walking in nature,” she said. “Walking in nature has been shown to reduce stress and depression, improve mental clarity and focus, and improve your overall mood more than when exercising in a gym or busy city environment. ‘Woods Walk’ provides the opportunity to experience those health benefits, both physical and mental.”

The program is taking place at a perfect time to get outside and explore nature, she added. “It begins at a time of year when temperatures are cooler, mosquitoes are fewer and fall colors are at their best,” Kurczewski said.

To participate in the program, pick up a “Woods Walk” hiking guide at one of four visitor centers: Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, Monee Reservoir in Monee Township, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet. The guide features maps of each trail section included in the program and detailed location descriptions.

For more information on the “Woods Walk” program, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.