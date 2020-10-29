Take Back the Night Seeking Donations to Assist Local Charities
As national Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to a close, Will County Take Back the Night continues to reach out to the community to raise awareness of how COVID has impacted local domestic violence victims and the agencies serving them. Each year, Take Back the Night organizes a rally that brings survivors, supporters, activists, and community leaders together in a call for the end of violence against women. In light of Covid, the rally this year went virtual with a Facebook Live panel addressing the challenges presented by Covid, and ways individuals sheltering in place with an abuser can get help during this challenging time.
Take Back the Night is seeking donations to assist local charities that support women and children who have experienced violence, and to fund a scholarship for a domestic violence survivor. To further help domestic violence victims, Take Back the Night is sharing Amazon Wish Lists from local domestic violence shelters on its website so that members of the community can purchase and make donations of the items needed most. The pantry drive lists are available on the Take Back the Night website, at www.willtbtn.com .
For more information, or to donate to Will County Take Back the Night, go to www.willtbtn.com or facebook.com/willtbtn. Will County Take Back the Night is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization.