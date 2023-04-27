Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Dead At 79

FILE – Talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York on April 15, 2010. Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show unleashed strippers, homewreckers and skinheads to brawl and spew obscenities on weekday afternoons, has died. He was 79. A family spokesperson died Thursday at home in suburban Chicago. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79. Springer’s family said he died peacefully at his home in suburban Chicago Thursday. He also served as the 56th mayor of Cincinnati in 1977. “The Jerry Springer Show” aired in syndication for 27 seasons from 1991 until 2018. The family’s spokesman said it was “Jerry’s ability to connect with people” that was “at the heart of his success in everything he tried.” TMZ reports Springer was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.