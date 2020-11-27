WJOL on Air
Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19
Local News
Tanker Carrying Cooking Oil Causes Thanksgiving Day Delay
Nov 27, 2020 @ 12:43pm
Illinois State Police are sharing details after a tanker hauling cooking oil overturned on Interstate 55 causing a massive delay on Thanksgiving. The truck struck the Black Road bridge support and overturned on its side across all lanes of traffic. There was no spill or hazmat and no injuries have been reported. All lanes were down for several hours while traffic was being diverted northbound off at US Route 52.
