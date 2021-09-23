      Weather Alert

Target Trims Holiday Hiring Goals

Sep 23, 2021 @ 12:51pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Target will hire fewer seasonal workers this year as it navigates a tight labor market and will instead offer more hours to current employees.

About 100,000 seasonal workers will be hired nationwide, the company said Thursday, about 30,000 less than last year.

Many of those workers will be offered jobs beyond the holiday season.

Employers have struggled all year to find enough workers.

They’ve increased hourly pay, announced signing bonuses and cast aside previous minimum standards like a high school diploma.

Popular Posts
Graham launched Route 66 God Loves You Tour In Joliet: Crowds Exceeded Expectations
Video of Collins Street and Williamson Avenue In Joliet For Mexican Independence Day
UPDATE: Missing Nine-Year-Old Found
Governor Pritzker Announces Appointment of Will County Auditor To Board
Crash in Plainfield Has Traffic stopped at Route 30 and Route 126
Connect With Us Listen To Us On