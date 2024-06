The Taste of Joliet has announced an updated schedule for the country music lineup on Saturday, June 22.

3:00 p.m. – Silver Strings

4:00 p.m. – Will Carter

5:00 p.m. – Sparks Fly

6:00 p.m. – Ian Harrison

7:00 p.m. – Restless Road

8:00 p.m. – Lady A