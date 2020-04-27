Taste of Joliet Cancelled This Year But Same Line-up Booked For 2021
Taste of Joliet 2019/md
Good news/bad news regarding the Taste of Joliet, Brad Staab excutive director of the Joliet Park District says the taste this year is cancelled. The good news, all the acts lined up to play this year will play next year.
Brett Young Country act, Vince Neil lead singer of Motley Crue, Bret Michaels, the lead singer of Poison have committed to play next year if their schedules allow
A record pace of ticket sales this year. You may ask for a refund. But if you intend on going next year, you can do nothing and retain your ticket for next year. Full statement below.