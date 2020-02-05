Taste of Joliet Country Acts Announced
Brett Young
The 15th annual Taste of Joliet announces the country acts this year. Headlining the main stage is Brett Young at 9 p.m. Young was named best new male vocalist at 2018 ACM’s. The country music acts will perform on Saturday, June 27. He has two platinum albums and five number one singles including, “In Case You Didn’t Know” along with “Like I love you,” “Mercy” “Here Tonight” and “Catch.”
The evening will begin with MacKenzie Porter at 5 p.m., followed by Jimmie Allen at 6:30 and Dylan Scott at 7:30 p.m.
The Taste of Joliet is brought to you by the Joliet Park District, D’Arcy Buick GMC, Hollywood Casino Aurora and Joliet and Miller Lite.
For tickets go to tasteofjoliet.com