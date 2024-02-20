1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Taste of Joliet Friday Night Rock Act Announced

February 20, 2024 7:59AM CST
Goo Goo Dolls – courtesy Joliet Park District

The Joliet Park District is excited to announce the Goo Goo Dolls as the Friday night headliner at the 2024 Taste of Joliet.

WJOL studios with Joliet Park District staff announcing rock band for the Taste along with Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy

The Goo Goo Dolls have sold over 15 million records worldwide, garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and nearly a dozen platinum & gold singles combined, and grabbed a page in the history books by achieving 16 number one and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”

Among a string of hits, “Iris” held #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” On the heels of going viral on TikTok, the track recently achieved seven-times-platinum status and re-entered the Billboard charts.

The Goo Goo Dolls will take the stage at 9 PM on Friday, June 21st at the Taste of Joliet. Tickets are available for purchase now at www.tasteofjoliet.com.

Previous Friday night headliners at the Taste of Joliet include: Train, REO Speedwagon, STYX, Sammy Hagar and Cheap Trick.

The 2024 Taste of Joliet is brought to you by D’Arcy GMC and the Joliet Park District.

The country act for Saturday night will be announced on WJOL in a few weeks.

