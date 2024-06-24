Taste of Joliet Sees Record Crowds

Early estimates of crowd size at the 19th annual Taste of Joliet may shatter last year’s attendance. For the Goo Goo Dolls on Friday, reports of close to 25,000 people attended and for Lady A which was moved up an hour due to rain in the forecast saw about 19,000 people. For Sunday’s Hispanic music line-up, early estimates may have reached between 10-thousand and 18-thousand bringing the total for three days close to 60,000 people. Last year there were 55,000 people who attended the Taste of Joliet.