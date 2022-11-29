1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Team USA Advances In World Cup

November 29, 2022 3:09PM CST
DOHA, Qatar (AP) – Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper late in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago.

Pulisic sprawled on the field and was replaced at the start of the second half.

The Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday with the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

Iran has failed to advance in all six of its World Cup appearances.

