Teamsters Go On Strike at Joliet Cannabis Stores

April 20, 2023 10:22AM CDT
Teamsters went on strike on Wednesday, at two Rise marijuana stores in the city of Joliet over what the union calls an unfair labor practice. Union leaders are trying to negotiate wages and retirement benefits but say they’re far apart on both issues. The union also says the company told employees to remove their Teamsters buttons while negotiating. Rise dispensaries operate ten Illinois stores. Workers voted to unionize last year and have been negotiating their first contract. Teamsters went on strike at 4:20 PM Wednesday, the eve of April 20th — or 4-20, considered an informal holiday for cannabis consumers.

