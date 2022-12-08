Technology Helps Locate Missing Senior

Shorewood Police/ss

A 78-year-old Shorewood resident was found after being reported missing on Wednesday afternoon. It was at approximately 4:15 pm, Shorewood Police Officers responded to the report of a missing elderly resident. Officers learned that the 78-year-old resident suffered from early-onset dementia and had both diabetic and cardiac-related health issues. The resident’s last known contact with any family occurred at approximately 7:30am. Unfortunately, the resident did not possess a cellular telephone to communicate. Officers gathered all necessary information needed to initiate a “Silver Alert” for the missing resident.

Detectives learned the missing residents Illinois license plate and vehicle description. Shorewood Detectives utilized the Flock Safety license plate reader (LPR) cameras database. This database allows an agency to scan other municipalities flock cameras in an attempt to locate the license plate in question.

The database determined the resident’s vehicle had last been seen in the Village of Posen at approximately 3:55 pm. Detectives contacted the Posen Police Department, who placed the resident’s license plate into their Flock “hotlist,” which is a list seen by the neighboring eight police departments. The resident and his vehicle were located in the parking lot of a gas station in the Village of Tinley Park at approximately 5:15 pm after being reported by employees.