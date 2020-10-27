Teen Struck By Gunfire While Inside His Bedroom In Joliet
On October 27, 2020 at approximately 12:50AM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the 2500 block of John Bourg Drive in reference to a report of a shooting, this is in the Mayfair subdivision. Upon arrival, Officers observed a residence that had been struck multiple times by gunfire. A vehicle on the street in front of the residence had been struck by gunfire as well. Officers contacted an 18-year-old victim inside of the residence that had been grazed by gunfire while he was laying in his bed. Officers determined that multiple shots were fired from outside the front of the residence, causing injury to the victim and extensive damage to the home and vehicle.
The victim was transported to Amita St Joseph’s Hospital with non-life -threatening injuries.
This is an active investigation in its early stages. The Joliet Police Department is currently looking for assistance from the public. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the Joliet Police Investigations Division at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.