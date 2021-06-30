Teen Turns Himself In After Spray Painting Church With Graffiti

Bolingbrook officers were dispatched to Independent Baptist Church, 380 W. Boughton Road, for a report of criminal damage to property, specifically spray painted graffiti on June 28th at 5:30 p.m. Officers located two vehicles in the parking lot, doors of the church shed, and the concrete under a pavilion, spray painted with gang graffiti. While on scene officers were notified the offender was at the police department and wanted to turn himself into police.
The offender, Jeffrey J. Hayes, 19 years of age, from the 300 block of Appling, stated he spray painted at the church because he thought a church vehicle nearly struck him earlier. Hayes was charged with Criminal Defacement of Property. Hayes was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.