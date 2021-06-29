Teenage Joliet Boy Points Gun At Parents In Their Own Home

A 13-year old teenage boy was arrested, booked, and transported to the River Valley Juvenile Justice Center for the offenses of Domestic Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
On June 24, 2021 at approximately 11:41 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the 2600 block of John Bourg Drive in reference to a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers determined that the juvenile had become involved in a physical altercation with his 15-year-old brother. Shortly after the altercation, the juvenile’s parents went to his room to discipline him at which time the juvenile produced a handgun and pointed it at both parents. The juvenile attempted to leave the residence, but the juvenile’s father then disarmed the juvenile and held him until Officers arrived who placed the juvenile into custody without further incident.
The teen was transferred to the River Valley Juvenile Justice Center.