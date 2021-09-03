Teenage Skateboarder Hit And Killed By Truck In Plainfield

A GoFundMe page has been set for a Plainfield family who lost their son in a tragic accident. Click here to donate. The uncle of Tyler Eberly, Chris Gustafson wrote this about his nephew just days ago.
A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a truck while riding a skateboard last week in suburban Plainfield. Tyler Eberly died this past Sunday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Authorities say officers responding to reports of a serious crash found the teen laying in the road August 26th at the intersection of Route 30 and Renwick Road. A preliminary investigation found a Chevy Silverado hit Eberly as he rode his skateboard between vehicles that were stopped at a red light. An autopsy found the teen died of multiple injuries from the crash and ruled his death an accident.