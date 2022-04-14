Teenager Shot On Joliet’s Near West Side

A teenager was shot by a passing vehicle in a drive by shooting on Joliet’s Near West Side on Thursday afternoon. Joliet Police were called to the 200 block of Illinois Street just before 2:15 where they found out a 17-year-old was struck by gunfire from a vehicle driving by the residence he was standing outside of. The juvenile was shot in the leg and grazed by another bullet. They were transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by Joliet paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any info regarding this shooting, you’re asked to call the Joliet Police Department Investigaiton Unit at 815-724-3020, or you can reach out to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734, or anonymously online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org