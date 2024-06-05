Teens Charged With Hate Crimes After Swastikas And Nazi Phrases Are Found Carved Into Playground Equipment

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean announced today that Judge Demetrios Panoushis granted the State’s motion to detain an Elmhurst juvenile accused of carving swastikas into an elementary school’s playground equipment last month. The juvenile, who is one of two individuals charged in the case, will remain in custody until at least his next court appearance. Co-defendant Christopher Jackson, 18 of the 200 block of Boyd Avenue, appeared at First Appearance Court on May 25, 2024, where Judge Kenton Skarin granted the State’s motion to detain him pre-trial. The juvenile is charged with one count of Hate Crime – School Property (Class 3 Felony), one count of Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property (Class 3 Felony) and one count of Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct. Jackson is charged with one count of Hate Crime – School Property (Class 3 Felony), one count of Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property (Class 3 Felony) and one count of Criminal Damage to Property (Class 4 Felony).

On May 20, 2024, Elmhurst police officers responded to Edison Elementary School located at 246 S. Fair Avenue, for a report of criminal damage to property. Upon their arrival, officers observed multiple swastikas and Nazi phrases carved into plastic playground equipment. Following an investigation into the matter, it is alleged that the juvenile and Jackson carved the swastikas and phrases into the equipment with a knife. Damage to the playground equipment is estimated at approximately $4,471.36.

“I find it very disturbing that two teens, one of whom is a juvenile, are accused of hate crimes for allegedly defacing school property with offensive symbols and phrases,” Berlin said. “As I said before, DuPage County is an extremely welcoming community to all, but we most certainly do not welcome the type of behavior alleged in this case. I thank Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205 for bringing this matter to the attention of authorities and I commend the Elmhurst Police Department for their quick identification of the defendants. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Nicholas Catizone and Michael Pingaj as well for their efforts on this case.”

The juvenile’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 21, 2024. Jackson’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 6, 2024, for the defense’s motion to remove pre-trial detention.

Members of the public are reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendants’ guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.