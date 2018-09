The last blast of summer this morning. At 5 a.m. the temperature was 82 degrees. Enjoy it now because temperatures will fall later today. We could see showers this morning. Becoming cooler and less humid with temperatures dropping late this afternoon to the 60’s. Windy today with gusts to 30 mph. Mostly cloudy tonight, with a low of 52. The first day of autumn will be sunny and fresh with a high of 69. Sunday sunny and a high of 73.