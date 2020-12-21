Temporary, Daytime Lane Closures on Weber Road at I-55
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that as part of ongoing reconstruction of the Weber Road interchange in Bolingbrook and Romeoville, temporary, daytime lane closures will take place on both directions of Weber Road, between Normantown Road and 119th Street/Rodeo Road, weather permitting, Monday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The closures are necessary to shift Weber Road traffic onto new pavement as part of the next major phase of construction. The lane shift will be coordinated with the ongoing nearby Will County project, just south of Normantown Road. At least one lane in each direction will remain open and access to businesses and residences will be maintained.
The overall project involves adding a third lane to each direction of Weber Road between 135th Street/Romeo Road and 119th Street/Rodeo Road, with modernized traffic signals, new LED lighting, improved drainage and a barrier median. The interchange will be rebuilt in a diverging diamond design. The entire project wraps up in 2022.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.