Temporary lane closure on eastbound I-80 in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that pavement repairs to the bridge deck on eastbound Interstate 80, west of Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7), in Joliet, will require a temporary lane closure, weather permitting, Thursday, Jan. 11.

Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, the right lane on eastbound I-80, between Houbolt Road and Larkin Avenue, will be closed to accommodate needed repairs. The work is anticipated to be completed and the lane reopened by approximately 5 p.m. However, due to the projected temperatures it may take more time for the concrete to set and gain sufficient strength before the lane can be reopened to traffic. Westbound I-80 will not be impacted.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.