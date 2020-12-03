Temporary Lane Closures On I-55 South of Arsenal Road
The finishing touches to a $7.9 million improvement project on I-55 near Arsenal Road will see temporary lanes closures today and Friday, December 4th. The Illinois Department of Transportation will temporarily close I-55 from just north of river Road to just south of Arsenal Road on Thursday, December 3rd and Friday, December 4th.
The closures are necessary to complete the final miscellaneous items of a larger overall improvement that were postponed due to the weather. Each day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both side of I-55 will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
During this time, motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
A two year, $7.9 million improvement project recently replaced the bridge decks, joints and structural steel on I-55 over the BNSF Railroad and Grant Creek. The work zone was removed and all lanes reopened last week.