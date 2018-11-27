Temporary Ramp Closure on Interstate 80 in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement patching on the eastbound Interstate 80 exit to northbound Center Street, in Joliet, will require a temporary ramp closure, weather permitting, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, and Thursday, Nov. 29.

Because of the closure’s short duration, no detour will be posted. Motorists are advised to use Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) or Chicago Street (Illinois 53) as recommended alternative routes.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.