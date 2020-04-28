      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Temporary Restraining Order Issued On Extension Of Stay-At-Home

Apr 28, 2020 @ 2:53pm
Governor JB Pritzker during COVID-19 Update

Governor J.B. Pritzker temporarily can’t extend the current stay-at-home order.  A judge issued a temporary restraining order yesterday on the extension of the executive order.  The ruling comes after Representative Darren Bailey filed a lawsuit against the order.  Bailey claims Pritzker is exceeding his authority and violating the civil rights of the state’s residents.  The current stay-at-home order hasn’t been lifted, and Pritzker says his legal team will appeal the ruling this week as a matter of life or death.

