Temporary Restraining Order Issued On Extension Of Stay-At-Home
Governor JB Pritzker during COVID-19 Update
Governor J.B. Pritzker temporarily can’t extend the current stay-at-home order. A judge issued a temporary restraining order yesterday on the extension of the executive order. The ruling comes after Representative Darren Bailey filed a lawsuit against the order. Bailey claims Pritzker is exceeding his authority and violating the civil rights of the state’s residents. The current stay-at-home order hasn’t been lifted, and Pritzker says his legal team will appeal the ruling this week as a matter of life or death.