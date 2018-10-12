Temporary Traffic Signal on South Des Plaines Street Beginning October 15, 2018

ComEd will begin underground utility relocation work on S. Des Plaines Street, between W. Marion Street and Lafayette Street, starting on Monday, October 15, 2018. S. Des Plaines Street will be reduced to one lane with two way traffic maintained by a temporary traffic signal for approximately 15 days.

This work is required due to the Downtown Storm Sewer Improvements project. This project includes installation of approximately 2800 linear feet of 60-inch and 66-inch trunk storm sewer on Des Plaines, Lafayette, Washington and Jefferson Streets. The project is anticipated to be completed by fall 2019.

Drivers should be prepared for delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving in the vicinity of the work zone. Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers, do not use cell phones or text while

driving.

If you have any questions about the City’s Downtown Storm Sewer Improvements Project, please

contact Owen Dean with the Department of Public Utilities at 815-724-4220.