Ten AMITA Health Hospitals Earn Top National Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group for Focus on Patient Safety
Ten AMITA Health hospitals have been awarded “A” grades on the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade list, which recognizes AMITA Health’s achievements in providing safer health care.
By earning “A” grades in Leapfrog’s biannual Safety Grade study, these hospitals rank among the safest in the nation. The AMITA Health hospitals earning “A” grades are:
- AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook
- AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center GlenOaks
- AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale
- AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center La Grange
- AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center Aurora
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center has achieved an “A” rating for the past 14 consecutive reporting periods.
“We are committed to the health and safety of our patients, especially in these uncertain times,” said Dr. Stuart Marcus, AMITA Health executive vice president and chief clinical officer. “Our patients place their trust in us, something we never take lightly. The spring 2020 Leapfrog safety grades upholds the strong commitment our dedicated physicians, nurses and associates have to ensuring we care for all with the highest-quality care.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and healthcare workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for AMITA Health. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
For more information on the safety performance of individual AMITA Health hospitals and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.