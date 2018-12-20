Ten Degrees Above Normal Today
By Monica DeSantis
|
Dec 20, 2018 @ 5:10 AM
There is a chance for a few flurries on Christmas Eve but otherwise should be a calm and green Christmas. For today, light rain ending by early afternoon. Cloudy with a high near 44. The normal high for this time of the year is 34. Tonight sprinkles or light flurries, with a low of 31. Friday, mostly cloudy, windy and cooler high 36. Temperatures remain in the 30’s this weekend. On Monday, sunny with a high of 36 and a few flurries in the forecast for Christmas Eve.
