Police tape blocks off a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The central Illinois man accused of shooting up a Tennessee Waffle House won’t be going to trial anytime soon. The Tennessean yesterday reported that a judge declared Travis Reinking mentally unfit for trial. Police say Reinking killed four people last April. Prosecutors say he needs more mental health treatment before he can face the murder charges.