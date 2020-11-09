      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Tentative Opening For Chick-fil-A In Joliet

Nov 9, 2020 @ 1:57pm

Joliet’s newest drive-thru restaurant Chick-fil-A is tentatively set to open January 14th, 2021. Demolition and construction of the Lone Star space began in July of this year. The fast food chain will be 5-thousand square feet. There will be a double drive-thru and the first to have face to face ordering in the area. Chick-fil-A employees will have heated canopies for the workers and be outside taking order as they go through the drive-thru. There will be 140 seats.

Chick-fil-A/md
Chick-fil-A to replace Lone Star/md – July 2020
Lone Star restaurant a pile of rubble to make way for new Chick-fil-A/md – July 2020
Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Dozens Of Patients Being Treated For COVID at Silver Cross While St. Joe's Hospital Sees Nurses Getting COVID
First Couple to Get Married At The New Will County Courthouse
Shooting In Bolingbrook Leaves One Male Injured
Closure Of Jefferson Street Bridge Extended Until April of Next Year