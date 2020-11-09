Tentative Opening For Chick-fil-A In Joliet
Joliet’s newest drive-thru restaurant Chick-fil-A is tentatively set to open January 14th, 2021. Demolition and construction of the Lone Star space began in July of this year. The fast food chain will be 5-thousand square feet. There will be a double drive-thru and the first to have face to face ordering in the area. Chick-fil-A employees will have heated canopies for the workers and be outside taking order as they go through the drive-thru. There will be 140 seats.