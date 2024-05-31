1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Tesla Recalling More Than 125,000 Vehicles

May 31, 2024 2:29PM CDT
(Associated Press) Tesla is recalling more than 125,000 vehicles to fix a seat belt warning system that may increase the risk of an injury in a collision.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall includes certain 2012-2024 Model S, 2015-2024 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles.

Tesla plans to start deploying an over-the-air software update to the affected vehicles free of charge in June.

