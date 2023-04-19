1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Testimony Continues In ComEd Four Trial

April 19, 2023 12:02PM CDT
Share
Testimony Continues In ComEd Four Trial
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Testimony continues today in the trial of the so-called ComEd Four.  Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, Michael McClain, John Hooker, and Jay Doherty all face charges accusing them of conspiring to provide associates of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan with jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for favorable action in Springfield.  Pramaggiore was back on the stand yesterday, claiming a secretly recorded call central to the feds’ case against her proves her innocence.  Afterwards, Hooker decided to testify.

Popular Posts

1

Plainfield Mom Charged with DUI; Five Children In the Vehicle Before Crashing into Mailboxes
2

Joliet Brothers Arrested After Smashing Up a Housing Authority Apartment
3

Dozens of Street Car Races Thwarted In Joliet and Shorewood
4

Closure on I-80 in Joliet and Minooka starts on Monday
5

Joliet Man Arrested After Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop

Recent Posts