Testimony Continues In ComEd Four Trial

Testimony continues today in the trial of the so-called ComEd Four. Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, Michael McClain, John Hooker, and Jay Doherty all face charges accusing them of conspiring to provide associates of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan with jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for favorable action in Springfield. Pramaggiore was back on the stand yesterday, claiming a secretly recorded call central to the feds’ case against her proves her innocence. Afterwards, Hooker decided to testify.