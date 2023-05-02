1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Texas Gov. Refuses To Stop Sending Migrants To Chicago

May 2, 2023 12:05PM CDT
Share
Texas Gov. Refuses To Stop Sending Migrants To Chicago
(AP Photo/Valerie Gonzalez)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is refusing to stop sending migrants to Chicago.  In a letter sent to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Abbott said Texas wouldn’t cease doing so until President Biden “secures the border to stop the inflow of mass migration.”  In response, Lightfoot blasted the Texas Governor, calling him a “politician who continues to race to the bottom to score political points with no regard for the human lives involved or the consequences.”  Governor Pritzker also slammed Abbott, accusing him of trying to alleviate any burden on his government.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Police: Extra Police Presence At Plainfield South HS
2

Upd:In Manhattan A Crash at Wilmington-Peotone Road And Wilton Center Road
3

Man Killed In Blast In Lemont Is Identified
4

Plainfield Barn a 'Total Loss' After Fire
5

Houbolt Road Bridge Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Recent Posts