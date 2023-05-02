Texas Gov. Refuses To Stop Sending Migrants To Chicago

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is refusing to stop sending migrants to Chicago. In a letter sent to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Abbott said Texas wouldn’t cease doing so until President Biden “secures the border to stop the inflow of mass migration.” In response, Lightfoot blasted the Texas Governor, calling him a “politician who continues to race to the bottom to score political points with no regard for the human lives involved or the consequences.” Governor Pritzker also slammed Abbott, accusing him of trying to alleviate any burden on his government.