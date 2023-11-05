1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Thanksgiving in 5 Community Event

November 5, 2023 6:14AM CST
Joliet Central High School alumnus, Jalen E. Jones, is serving those in need through his leadership in the Thanksgiving in 5 event.   
 
Thanksgiving in 5 takes place 5 days before Thanksgiving on November 18 in the Joliet Central High School Student Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., to provide a space for the underprivileged community to enjoy a full Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings. 
 
Also included in the event is the distribution of clothing and winter accessories, blankets, free haircuts and hair braiding, raffle giveaways, children’s story time, a book giveaway, and more.  Thanksgiving dinner is served from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

