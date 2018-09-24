The 2018 Men Who Cook Winners Are…

The Men Who Cook event at the Chicagoland Speedway was a huge success. Eleven-hundred people attended the Saturday night fundraiser for the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center. And the winners are:
Amateur Appetizer
1st Andrew McClellan
2nd Jim Jones
3rd Aaron Janik (tie)
3rd Jeff See (tie)
Amateur Dessert
1st Alan Roechner
2nd Larry Walsh
3rd Daniel Crane (tie)
3rd Shawn Filipiak (tie)
Amateur Entrée
1st Joe Garbin
2nd Paul Hulbert
3rd Richard Kuczkowski
Amateur Side Dish
1st Brett Marcum
2nd Mike Pasteris
3rd Kris Chernaichit
Professional Chef
1st Rick Jerding – Joliet Country Club
2nd Geoff Tryon – Silver Cross Hospital
3rd Thomas Moreno – JJC