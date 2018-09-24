The 2018 Men Who Cook Winners Are…
By Monica DeSantis
Sep 24, 2018 @ 10:24 AM

The Men Who Cook event at the Chicagoland Speedway was a huge success. Eleven-hundred people attended the Saturday night fundraiser for the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center. And the winners are:

Amateur Appetizer

1st Andrew McClellan

2nd Jim Jones

3rd Aaron Janik (tie)

3rd Jeff See (tie)

 

Amateur Dessert

1st Alan Roechner

2nd Larry Walsh

3rd Daniel Crane (tie)

3rd Shawn Filipiak (tie)

Amateur Entrée

1st Joe Garbin

2nd Paul Hulbert

3rd Richard Kuczkowski

Amateur Side Dish

1st Brett Marcum

2nd Mike Pasteris

3rd Kris Chernaichit

Professional Chef

1st Rick Jerding – Joliet Country Club

2nd Geoff Tryon – Silver Cross Hospital

3rd Thomas Moreno – JJC

