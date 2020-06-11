The 2020 Channahon Three Rivers Festival Is Cancelled
Another victim of the pandemic, local town cancels popular festival.
Channahon Three Rivers Festival Committee Press release below.
It is with profound disappointment that the Three Rivers Festival Committee announces the cancellation of the 2020 Channahon’s Three Rivers Festival August 12-16, 2020. “We extend our sincere appreciation to the Village of Channahon, Channahon Police Department, Channahon Park District, sponsors, countless volunteers and community members who help make the Three
Rivers Festival successful each year,” said Mike Rittof, Three Rivers Festival Co-Chair. “The decision was made in an effort to comply with the State of Illinois guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of our community which continues to be our top priority.”
We will miss you this year but look forward to seeing you all at the Three Rivers Festival in 2021, August 11- 15. Channahon’s Three Rivers Festival is organized by a committee of community volunteers. Proceeds from the event are invested back into the community annually among three sponsoring organizations (Channahon Lions Club, Chanooka Braves Youth Football and Channahon Pony Baseball) and through a community grant program which distributes funds to not for profit organizations that serve the Channahon community.
Since 1989, the Three Rivers Festival has generated over $1-million for community programs and services. The Three Rivers Festival Committee meets monthly at 7:00pm on the third Tuesday of the month at the Channahon Municipal Building. New volunteers are always welcome to attend. For more information, visit the Three Rivers Fest webpage at www.ThreeRiversFest.com or email three_rivers_fest@yahoo.com.