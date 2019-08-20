The 2nd Great Joliet Prison Break-In is this Saturday!
The 2nd Great Joliet Prison Break-In
Saturday, August 24, 2019
4pm – 11pm
Break back in to Old Joliet Prison! Get your tickets today for this Saturday’s biggest event. Music featured include The Ides of March, The Nikki Hill Band, Great Moments in Vinyl and Hot Mess.
Watch the video for a quick preview of the event, including Chicago’s very own The Ides of March.
You’ve heard their hit Vehicle … and they’re bringing “Swagger” – their new single to the party!
You won’t want to miss The Nikki Hill Band. Soulful blues combined with rock to bring a great time for all.
Fourteen food trucks will be on site, giving you a great variety to choose from.
You can also buy tickets at the gate starting at 4pm on Saturday, August 24.