The 5th Annual Saluting Branches Day of Service At Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery/md
The Saluting Branches day of service for 2019 will be held at 67 National Cemeteries across the US on September 18th. Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood will be participating for the 5th year. Joliet City Arborist Jim Teiber is looking for local businesses to donate trees or flowers to the cause.
Arborists United for Veteran Remembrance are spearheading the annual event. Volunteers doubled since last year but are still needed. If you wish to volunteer or donate trees, you can call or email Jim at 815-724-4046 or email at jteiber@jolietcity.org. Donations of coffee for the volunteers would be welcome as well. To donate or volunteer click here.