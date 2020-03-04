The 6 Week Weight Loss Challenge Ends Thursday At Inwood and Nowell Park
Donate your weight 2020
It’s time to donate your weight loss at Inwood Athletic Club. Those participating in “Donate Your Weight” can weigh out on March 4th or 5th. You must weigh out at the location where you weighed in. So if you weighed in at Nowell Park Rec Center you must weigh out there. Regardless of your results everyone who weighed-in and then weighs out will get a t-shirt.
Last year, the “Donate Your Weight” event had the highest rate of return weigh-outs EVER. In 2019, 69% of people returned to weigh out, and inn 2018 it was 65%. The total amount lost last year was 1,780 pounds.
Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female participants, based on highest percentage of body weight lost. Winners from the 2019 Donate Your Weight challenge are not eligible for the 2020 prize package. All participants that weigh in and weigh out will receive a t-shirt. Participants must weigh in and out at the same facility.
The more we lose the more money will be donated by sponsors to the Special Recreation of Joliet and Channahon which is a cooperative extension of the Joliet and Channahon Park Districts. Sponsors include, D’Arcy Buick GMC, and DuPage Medical Group.