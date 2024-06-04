The Blackhawks, Bulls, and White Sox Get New Broadcast Home
June 4, 2024 6:43AM CDT
The Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox are getting a new broadcast home. The Chicago Sports Network will launch in October to air more than 300 live Hawks, Bulls and Sox games annually.
CHSN will reach an expanded Midwest footprint, including most of Illinois, and parts of Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin. If approved by the leagues, the network will be available through traditional cable providers and streaming services.