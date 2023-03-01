The Brutalist Building in Joliet Could Be Saved From Demolition

Old Will County Courthouse/ss

Good news for those who want to save the old Will County Courthouse from the wrecking ball. Hudson Hollister tells WJOL that on Friday, February 24th the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council voted unanimously in favor of the nomination of the 1969 building to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Hollister has been working with Landmarks Illinois and says the style of the old courthouse, will be the first Brutalist building in Illinois ever to be nominated to the National Register. The basis for the nomination is the building’s architectural significance. If approved by the State Historic Preservation Office it would lead to a huge tax credit for developers.

A developer can receive 40% in tax credits. The Will County Board has voted to demolish the old courthouse.

Landmarks Illinois issued an unofficial Request for Expressions of Interest and those proposals are due March 10th.

Ideas for redevelopment include mixed use, such a retail, a boutique hotel and restaurants.