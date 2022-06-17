      Weather Alert

The city of Joliet and JJC partner for 4th of July fireworks show

Jun 17, 2022 @ 4:15pm
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The City of Joliet and Joliet Junior College have announced that they will partnering together for the annual city of Joliet Fourth of July fireworks show. The 2022 display will be held at the JJC Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Rd. on Monday, July 4. The public may begin entering the grounds at 6:00 p.m. via Elmer W. Rowley Drive. The show is expected to begin between 9:15-9:30 p.m.

Entry  to the grounds will take place until 9:00 p.m. but may end sooner based on parking availability. Guests are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to sit on to watch the fireworks show. The display will be set off in the Zales Arboretum area indicated on the map. While the arboretum area will be closed for safety reasons, guests will be welcome to sit in open grass areas and parking lots for viewing.

Guests and residents are encouraged to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday safely and responsibly. Please contact the City of Joliet Information Desk with any questions: 815-724-4000.

Popular Posts
Two arrested after incident at Joliet truck stop
High speed chase ends after crash on I-80 in Joliet
Two People Killed Following Crash In Romeoville
Drew Peterson To Appear In Court Today
Police arrest Joliet Man Following Shooting on Oneida Street
Connect With Us Listen To Us On