The City of Joliet Will Discuss And Make A Decision On Joliet’s Water Source Tonight See Comparison
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The City of Joliet will decision on Thursday during a special session on which water source program to use. Both water sources come from Lake Michigan. The two options the council will decide between are the New Indiana Intake Alternative out of Hammond, Indiana or the Chicago Department of Water Management. Current cost analyses shows that the Hammond pipeline would cost the city an estimated $1.03 to $1.37 billion while the Chicago plan would cost between $592 to $810 million.