The City Of Lockport Trying Valet Services For Their Downtown Businesses
The City of Lockport is taking a page out of the book of Naperville and Oakbrook and will try valet parking for their downtown restaurants. Lockport City Manager Ben Benson tells the Scott Slocum show that they have enough money to try this for a year. There will be two pick up points but an app with the valet company allows you to text them the location of your Lockport restaurant and bring your car around. The two locations will likely be in front of the Roxy Theatre and the Public Landing restaurant.
Thanks to funding from Gaming Fund Revenues of about $1-million, it will support parking lot improvements, valet services and development grant opportunities in the downtown area for 2020. For the first year the valet service will cost between $30,000 and $40,000. The service is expected to be available on Friday and Saturday nights and the cost will be free.
Lockport has entered into a professional services contract with FC VALET to provide Valet Services for the Downtown area with a budget not to exceed $40,000.00 in 2020.