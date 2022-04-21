The cookie in the pink box coming to another Illinois town

Crumbl Cookies, the nation’s largest cookie company, is set to serve cookie-crazed customers with its newest store in Mokena, IL. The grand opening begins at 8am, Friday, April 29th, at 11249 W. Lincoln Hwy.
“It was love at first bite and we could not be more excited to bring the world’s best cookies to the Lincoln-Way area.,” said Frankie & Traci Pretzel. “We just know you will smile when you see our store.”
As soon as Crumbl opens its doors, customers will be met with an immersive experience unlike any other cookie store in the world. The open kitchen allows customers to see the whole cookie-making process, including the
eggs being cracked, the flour being sifted, and the dough being balled. “Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder & COO. “Each
ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest quality cookie on the market.”
The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of Crumbl’s 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.
“We’re really excited to bring this experience to CITY and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do,” said Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO. “Our mission statement is to bring friends and family
together over a box of the best cookies in the world, and we really hope to bring the people of Mokena together and strengthen the community with our sweet treats.”
It was announced that Crumbl is also opening in Bolingbrook along Boughton Road.
The Mokena location will be Crumbl’s 8th in Illinois.